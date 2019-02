Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A labourer has been held in connection with the shooting death of Parliament clerk Mariana Moonisar.

Moonisar, 29, of Esperanza in California, was shot in her head last August while she and her father Roopchan Moonisar were in his car.

She died at hospital.

The elder Moonisar survived being shot in the neck.

On Saturday, a 24-year-old labourer of Claxton Bay was arrested by police officers.

He remained in custody yesterday.