Trinidad: Man gunned down in panyard

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Relatives of murder victim Nigel “Jahlo” Carimbocas, 38, are angry and saddened over his death, saying the gunmen who took his life targeted the wrong person.

Speaking with members of the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday, a male relative who did not want to be identified said he strongly believed that the attackers were not after Carimbocas but another man he was in the company of at the time of the incident.

According to a police report, at about 10.10 pm on Tuesday Carimbocas and a 20-year-old man were at the Pan Jammers pan tent at Sam Boucaud Extension, Santa Cruz, liming when a vehicle approached them. Police said they were told that a man wearing a long jeans and a black hoodie came out of the vehicle, approached the group and opened fire on them.

Carimbocas was shot three times in the chest while the other man was hit in the left elbow.

The two were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment but Carimbocas succumbed to his injuries. The other man, of Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz, remains warded in a stable condition.

Relatives yesterday said Carimbocas lived a Stollmeyer Street, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz and had two children – a 12-year-old boy and a ten-year-old girl.

“He was innocent. He had nothing to do with anything or anybody,” the relative said.

A motive is yet to be established for the shooting.

