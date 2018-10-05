Trinidad: Man defending grandparents slain by bandit

(T&T GUARDIAN) — A Penal man who tried to defend his grandparents as the family was being robbed is now dead.
Police said Rawson Rattan, 36, died after being shot at point-blank range while trying to fight with armed bandits at their SS Erin Road, Penal home.
Investigators said the attack occurred around 3.30 pm.
The intruders entered the house, located a short distance away from the Penal Powergen facility, and ordered the family to hand over cash and valuables at gunpoint.
While the bandits were focusing on his grandparents, however, Rattan put up a struggle with one of them and several shots were fired. He was struck in the chest and died on the spot.
His body was viewed by District Medical Officer who ordered it removed to the San Fernando mortuary. Homicide officers are continuing investigations.