Trinidad: Man defending grandparents slain by bandit

(T&T GUARDIAN) — A Pe­nal man who tried to de­fend his grand­par­ents as the fam­i­ly was be­ing robbed is now dead.

Po­lice said Raw­son Rat­tan, 36, died af­ter be­ing shot at point-blank range while try­ing to fight with armed ban­dits at their SS Erin Road, Pe­nal home.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said the at­tack oc­curred around 3.30 pm.

The in­trud­ers en­tered the house, lo­cat­ed a short dis­tance away from the Pe­nal Pow­er­gen fa­cil­i­ty, and or­dered the fam­i­ly to hand over cash and valu­ables at gun­point.

While the ban­dits were fo­cus­ing on his grand­par­ents, how­ev­er, Rat­tan put up a strug­gle with one of them and sev­er­al shots were fired. He was struck in the chest and died on the spot.

His body was viewed by Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer who or­dered it re­moved to the San Fer­nan­do mor­tu­ary. Homi­cide of­fi­cers are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.