Trinidad man charged with abducting, beating Venezuelan woman denied bail

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Diego Mar­tin man, ac­cused of beat­ing a Venezue­lan woman in a video cir­cu­lat­ing on so­cial me­dia, has been de­nied bail.

Aval­on Cal­len­der, 31, ap­peared in the San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trates’ Court charged with kid­nap­ping and wound­ing the 19-year-old woman, who is said to be his girl­friend.

Cal­len­der was ar­rest­ed dur­ing a po­lice an­ti-crime ex­er­cise by the Spe­cial Op­er­a­tions Re­sponse Team and San Fer­nan­do CID at a house in Re­form Vil­lage, Gas­par­il­lo, last Thurs­day.

His ar­rest came hours af­ter the video of a man ver­bal­ly abus­ing the blood­ied and bruised young woman went vi­ral on so­cial me­dia. Af­ter re­ceiv­ing in­for­ma­tion about the video, Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith con­tact­ed the rel­e­vant agen­cies and an in­ves­ti­ga­tion was launched.

It is al­leged that the woman was at her home on Oc­to­ber 30 when she had an al­ter­ca­tion with Cal­len­der. The woman was re­port­ed­ly pre­vent­ed from leav­ing her home af­ter which she was beat­en.

It is al­leged that she was beat­en with a wheel span­ner. She man­aged to es­cape and sought treat­ment at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

The woman, who suf­fered mul­ti­ple in­juries, has since been dis­charged. How­ev­er, she was not in court when the mat­ter was called in the First Court.

The charges, laid by PC Nicholas Ger­vais, al­leged that Cal­len­der kid­napped the woman at S.S. Erin Road, Debe and al­so wound­ed her on that same day.

He was not called to plead to the charges.

Court pros­e­cu­tor Cley­on Seedan said the po­lice could not do a fin­ger­print trace to de­ter­mine if he had any oth­er crim­i­nal mat­ters be­cause the com­put­er sys­tem was not work­ing.

Se­nior Mag­is­trate Cher­ril-Anne An­toine ad­journed the mat­ter to Wednes­day to al­low the po­lice an op­por­tu­ni­ty to trace him. When the mat­ter comes up on that day, the mag­is­trate is ex­pect­ed to de­cide whether to grant him bail.