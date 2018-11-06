Trinidad man charged with abducting, beating Venezuelan woman denied bail

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Diego Martin man, accused of beating a Venezuelan woman in a video circulating on social media, has been denied bail.
Avalon Callender, 31, appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court charged with kidnapping and wounding the 19-year-old woman, who is said to be his girlfriend.
Callender was arrested during a police anti-crime exercise by the Special Operations Response Team and San Fernando CID at a house in Reform Village, Gasparillo, last Thursday.
His arrest came hours after the video of a man verbally abusing the bloodied and bruised young woman went viral on social media. After receiving information about the video, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith contacted the relevant agencies and an investigation was launched.
It is alleged that the woman was at her home on October 30 when she had an altercation with Callender. The woman was reportedly prevented from leaving her home after which she was beaten.
It is alleged that she was beaten with a wheel spanner. She managed to escape and sought treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The woman, who suffered multiple injuries, has since been discharged. However, she was not in court when the matter was called in the First Court.
The charges, laid by PC Nicholas Gervais, alleged that Callender kidnapped the woman at S.S. Erin Road, Debe and also wounded her on that same day.
He was not called to plead to the charges.
Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said the police could not do a fingerprint trace to determine if he had any other criminal matters because the computer system was not working.
Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine adjourned the matter to Wednesday to allow the police an opportunity to trace him. When the matter comes up on that day, the magistrate is expected to decide whether to grant him bail.