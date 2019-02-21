Trinidad: Man charged for Parliament clerk’s murder

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with the mur­der of Parliament clerk Mar­i­ana Moon­is­ar and wound­ing with in­tent of a rel­a­tive.

The Po­lice Ser­vice said Johnathan Ram­roop, a labour­er of Dow Vil­lage, Cal­i­for­nia, was charged with mur­der, wound­ing with in­tent and pos­ses­sion of firearm and am­mu­ni­tion on Tues­day fol­low­ing ad­vice re­ceived from Deputy Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions Joan Hon­ore Paul.

On Fri­day Au­gust 3, 2018, at 5.15 am, the vic­tims were pro­ceed­ing in a sil­ver Nis­san Ti­i­da along Brechin Cas­tle Road, when they were ap­proached by two men who shot at them.

Moon­is­ar and her rel­a­tive sus­tained sev­er­al gun­shot wounds and were tak­en to the hos­pi­tal for treat­ment where she lat­er suc­cumbed to her in­juries. The as­sailants made their es­cape on foot.

Sub­se­quent in­ves­ti­ga­tions led to Ram­roop’s ar­rest by of­fi­cers at­tached to the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions (HBI) Re­gion 3, on Sat­ur­day.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions were su­per­vised by Supt Win­ches­ter and charges were laid by WPC Cal­len­der, of the HBI Re­gion 3.