Trinidad: Man charged for Parliament clerk’s murder

By Trinidad Guardian
February 20, 2019

Mariana Moonisar (left), Jonathan Ramroop (right)

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with the mur­der of Parliament clerk Mar­i­ana Moon­is­ar and wound­ing with in­tent of a rel­a­tive.

The Po­lice Ser­vice said Johnathan Ram­roop, a labour­er of Dow Vil­lage, Cal­i­for­nia, was charged with mur­der, wound­ing with in­tent and pos­ses­sion of firearm and am­mu­ni­tion on Tues­day fol­low­ing ad­vice re­ceived from Deputy Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions Joan Hon­ore Paul.

On Fri­day Au­gust 3, 2018, at 5.15 am, the vic­tims were pro­ceed­ing in a sil­ver Nis­san Ti­i­da along Brechin Cas­tle Road, when they were ap­proached by two men who shot at them.

Moon­is­ar and her rel­a­tive sus­tained sev­er­al gun­shot wounds and were tak­en to the hos­pi­tal for treat­ment where she lat­er suc­cumbed to her in­juries. The as­sailants made their es­cape on foot.

Sub­se­quent in­ves­ti­ga­tions led to Ram­roop’s ar­rest by of­fi­cers at­tached to the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions (HBI) Re­gion 3, on Sat­ur­day.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions were su­per­vised by Supt Win­ches­ter and charges were laid by WPC Cal­len­der, of the HBI Re­gion 3.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

