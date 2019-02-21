Trinidad: Man charged for Parliament clerk’s murder

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Parliament clerk Mariana Moonisar and wounding with intent of a relative.
The Police Service said Johnathan Ramroop, a labourer of Dow Village, California, was charged with murder, wounding with intent and possession of firearm and ammunition on Tuesday following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore Paul.
On Friday August 3, 2018, at 5.15 am, the victims were proceeding in a silver Nissan Tiida along Brechin Castle Road, when they were approached by two men who shot at them.
Moonisar and her relative sustained several gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment where she later succumbed to her injuries. The assailants made their escape on foot.
Subsequent investigations led to Ramroop’s arrest by officers attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 3, on Saturday.
Investigations were supervised by Supt Winchester and charges were laid by WPC Callender, of the HBI Region 3.