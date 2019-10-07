Trinidad: Man arrested on way to carry out hit on law enforcement officer

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Santa Cruz man who police believe was on his way to meet accomplices to carry out a hit on a law enforcement officer was arrested by officers from the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) yesterday afternoon.
Senior intelligence sources told Guardian Media the SORT officers were on surveillance in La Canoa, Lower Santa Cruz, when they received information about a silver Nissan B-15 with a lone occupant in which an illegal firearm was being transported.
Along with officers of the Northern Division Task Force, they intercepted the vehicle on the Saddle Road in San Juan at around 1.15 pm. They searched the vehicle and found hidden in a green duffel bag on the back seat an AK-47 and eleven rounds of ammunition.
Police said the 29-year-old suspect, of La Canoa Road, was taken into custody without incident. Police took him to his home which was searched before he was taken to a nearby police station.
Investigators say based on information they obtained subsequently, the suspect was on his way to meet several other men and they were allegedly heading to the home of a law enforcement officer in east Trinidad to execute him.
The arrest of other suspects is expected in this ongoing investigation.