Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Trinidad: Man arrested on way to carry out hit on law enforcement officer

By Mark Bas­sant
October 7, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The AK-47 and ammunition recovered from the car of a Santa Cruz suspect on Sunday.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A San­ta Cruz man who po­lice be­lieve was on his way to meet ac­com­plices to car­ry out a hit on a law en­force­ment of­fi­cer was ar­rest­ed by of­fi­cers from the Spe­cial Op­er­a­tions Re­sponse Team (SORT) yes­ter­day af­ter­noon.

Se­nior in­tel­li­gence sources told Guardian Me­dia the SORT of­fi­cers were on sur­veil­lance in La Canoa, Low­er San­ta Cruz, when they re­ceived in­for­ma­tion about a sil­ver Nis­san B-15 with a lone oc­cu­pant in which an il­le­gal firearm was be­ing trans­port­ed.

Along with of­fi­cers of the North­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force, they in­ter­cept­ed the ve­hi­cle on the Sad­dle Road in San Juan at around 1.15 pm. They searched the ve­hi­cle and found hid­den in a green duf­fel bag on the back seat an AK-47 and eleven rounds of am­mu­ni­tion.

Po­lice said the 29-year-old sus­pect, of La Canoa Road, was tak­en in­to cus­tody with­out in­ci­dent. Po­lice took him to his home which was searched be­fore he was tak­en to a near­by po­lice sta­tion.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors say based on in­for­ma­tion they ob­tained sub­se­quent­ly, the sus­pect was on his way to meet sev­er­al oth­er men and they were al­leged­ly head­ing to the home of a law en­force­ment of­fi­cer in east Trinidad to ex­e­cute him.

The ar­rest of oth­er sus­pects is ex­pect­ed in this on­go­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.