Trinidad: Man and common-law wife in jail for 126 sexual offences against minor

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 43-year-old man and his 37-year-old common-law-wife who were charged with 126 counts of sexual-related offences against a minor were both remanded in jail by Sangre Grande Magistrate, while the victim’s 59-year-old relative was granted $10,000 station bail.
The 43-year-old, said to be the victim’s step -father and the victim’s mother appeared before Magistrate Erica Baptiste- Ramkissoon in the Sangre Grande Second magistrate court.
The couple was charged by WPC Kerr of Sangre Grande Child Protection Unit for the sexual offences committed when the victim was 12 years old, during the period 2014-2019.
Police reports revealed that the victim who was subjected to constant abuse told a friend about it. It was then a report was made to the Sangre Grande police. It is alleged the victim told another relative but nothing was done. That relative was slapped with two charges for failing to make a report to the police.
The trio is scheduled to return to the Sangre Grande magistrate court on July 24.