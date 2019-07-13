Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC. IN CORINTH, GROS ISLET, July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, brakes, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

Trinidad: Man and common-law wife in jail for 126 sexual offences against minor

By TRINIDAD GUARDIAN
July 13, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 43-year-old man and his 37-year-old com­mon-law-wife who were charged with 126 counts of sex­u­al-re­lat­ed of­fences against a mi­nor were both re­mand­ed in jail by San­gre Grande Mag­is­trate, while the vic­tim’s 59-year-old rel­a­tive was grant­ed $10,000 sta­tion bail.

The 43-year-old, said to be the vic­tim’s step -fa­ther and the vic­tim’s moth­er ap­peared be­fore Mag­is­trate Er­i­ca Bap­tiste- Ramkissoon in the San­gre Grande Sec­ond mag­is­trate court.

The cou­ple was charged by WPC Kerr of San­gre Grande Child Pro­tec­tion Unit for the sex­u­al of­fences com­mit­ted when the vic­tim was 12 years old, dur­ing the pe­ri­od 2014-2019.

Po­lice re­ports re­vealed that the vic­tim who was sub­ject­ed to con­stant abuse told a friend about it. It was then a re­port was made to the San­gre Grande po­lice. It is al­leged the vic­tim told an­oth­er rel­a­tive but noth­ing was done. That rel­a­tive was slapped with two charges for fail­ing to make a re­port to the po­lice.

The trio is sched­uled to re­turn to the San­gre Grande mag­is­trate court on Ju­ly 24.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.