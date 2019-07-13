Trinidad: Man and common-law wife in jail for 126 sexual offences against minor

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 43-year-old man and his 37-year-old com­mon-law-wife who were charged with 126 counts of sex­u­al-re­lat­ed of­fences against a mi­nor were both re­mand­ed in jail by San­gre Grande Mag­is­trate, while the vic­tim’s 59-year-old rel­a­tive was grant­ed $10,000 sta­tion bail.

The 43-year-old, said to be the vic­tim’s step -fa­ther and the vic­tim’s moth­er ap­peared be­fore Mag­is­trate Er­i­ca Bap­tiste- Ramkissoon in the San­gre Grande Sec­ond mag­is­trate court.

The cou­ple was charged by WPC Kerr of San­gre Grande Child Pro­tec­tion Unit for the sex­u­al of­fences com­mit­ted when the vic­tim was 12 years old, dur­ing the pe­ri­od 2014-2019.

Po­lice re­ports re­vealed that the vic­tim who was sub­ject­ed to con­stant abuse told a friend about it. It was then a re­port was made to the San­gre Grande po­lice. It is al­leged the vic­tim told an­oth­er rel­a­tive but noth­ing was done. That rel­a­tive was slapped with two charges for fail­ing to make a re­port to the po­lice.

The trio is sched­uled to re­turn to the San­gre Grande mag­is­trate court on Ju­ly 24.

( 0 ) ( 0 )