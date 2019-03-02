Trinidad: Man, 76, chopped to death by woman, 26, because he allegedly wanted sex

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Matura pensioner was earlier this week chopped to death by a woman who claimed she acted in self defence after he tried to have sex with her.
Trevor Johnson, 76, died after he was chopped on left side of his neck by the female villager at Savannah Drive, La Guira. His neck was almost severed by the woman.
Police attached to the Matura Police Station reported that around 1.35 pm on Feb. 25, they responded to an anonymous call about a man being chopped to death at La Guira.
Sgt Scipio, WCpl Peters and PC Davis responded and when they arrived they found Johnson in a pool of blood at the front door of his house. The officers cordoned off the crime scene and awaited the arrival of Homicide Region II officers, who later processed the scene and seized a blood-stained cutlass. A 26-year-old woman was also arrested and taken to Arouca Homicide Bureau for questioning.
District Medical Officer Dr Kurapathi viewed the body and ordered its removal to Sangre Grande Mortuary, from where it will be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, for an autopsy.
Also visiting the scene were ASP Remy and Insp Juri, head of Eastern Division CID.