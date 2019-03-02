Don't Miss
Trinidad: Man, 76, chopped to death by woman, 26, because he allegedly wanted sex

By Trinidad Guardian
March 2, 2019

Police officers and villagers mingle on the road outside the property of Trevor Johnson, who was chopped to death by another villager yesterday. * Photo: Ralph Banwarie

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Matu­ra pen­sion­er was earlier this week chopped to death by a woman who claimed she act­ed in self de­fence af­ter he tried to have sex with her.

Trevor John­son, 76, died af­ter he was chopped on left side of his neck by the fe­male vil­lager at Sa­van­nah Dri­ve, La Guira. His neck was al­most sev­ered by the woman.

Po­lice at­tached to the Matu­ra Po­lice Sta­tion re­port­ed that around 1.35 pm on Feb. 25, they re­spond­ed to an anony­mous call about a man be­ing chopped to death at La Guira.

Sgt Sci­pio, WC­pl Pe­ters and PC Davis re­spond­ed and when they ar­rived they found John­son in a pool of blood at the front door of his house. The of­fi­cers cor­doned off the crime scene and await­ed the ar­rival of Homi­cide Re­gion II of­fi­cers, who lat­er processed the scene and seized a blood-stained cut­lass. A 26-year-old woman was al­so ar­rest­ed and tak­en to Arou­ca Homi­cide Bu­reau for ques­tion­ing.

Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer Dr Ku­ra­p­athi viewed the body and or­dered its re­moval to San­gre Grande Mor­tu­ary, from where it will be tak­en to the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre, St James, for an au­top­sy.

Al­so vis­it­ing the scene were ASP Re­my and In­sp Ju­ri, head of East­ern Di­vi­sion CID.

 

