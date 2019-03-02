Trinidad: Man, 76, chopped to death by woman, 26, because he allegedly wanted sex

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 27 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Matu­ra pen­sion­er was earlier this week chopped to death by a woman who claimed she act­ed in self de­fence af­ter he tried to have sex with her.

Trevor John­son, 76, died af­ter he was chopped on left side of his neck by the fe­male vil­lager at Sa­van­nah Dri­ve, La Guira. His neck was al­most sev­ered by the woman.

Po­lice at­tached to the Matu­ra Po­lice Sta­tion re­port­ed that around 1.35 pm on Feb. 25, they re­spond­ed to an anony­mous call about a man be­ing chopped to death at La Guira.

Sgt Sci­pio, WC­pl Pe­ters and PC Davis re­spond­ed and when they ar­rived they found John­son in a pool of blood at the front door of his house. The of­fi­cers cor­doned off the crime scene and await­ed the ar­rival of Homi­cide Re­gion II of­fi­cers, who lat­er processed the scene and seized a blood-stained cut­lass. A 26-year-old woman was al­so ar­rest­ed and tak­en to Arou­ca Homi­cide Bu­reau for ques­tion­ing.

Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer Dr Ku­ra­p­athi viewed the body and or­dered its re­moval to San­gre Grande Mor­tu­ary, from where it will be tak­en to the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre, St James, for an au­top­sy.

Al­so vis­it­ing the scene were ASP Re­my and In­sp Ju­ri, head of East­ern Di­vi­sion CID.