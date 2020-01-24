Trinidad: Man, 69, on three child rape charges

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A 69-year-old man was granted $100,000 bail with surety when he appeared before a Mayaro Magistrate Thursday.

He is charged with three offences of sexual penetration of a child, contrary to Section 18 of the Children’s Act 46:01.

According to the TTPS, he was arrested by officers of the Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) on Tuesday.

The charges bring to 18 the number of charges of sexual penetration of a child for 2020.

Currently, three other suspects are in custody into similar matters.

This investigation was spearheaded by W/Superintendent (Ag.), George, W/Assistant Superintendent of Police, Guy-Alleyne, ASP (Ag.) Sookdeo and supervised by Insp (Ag.) Baptiste. Chargers were laid by WPC Donna Charles.

