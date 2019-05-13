Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Trinidad: Lovers shot in car, boyfriend dies

St. Lucia News Online
May 13, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) A San Fernando man was gunned down while sitting in his car with his girlfriend in Ste Madeleine on Sunday.

Ryan Alexander, 27, was shot multiple times and died in the driver’s seat.

His girlfriend was also shot but warded at hospital in stable condition.

Around 11 p.m. residents of Greenhill, Tarodale, heard gunfire.

Upon checking they found a blue Nissan Bluebird riddled with bullet holes.

Alexander’s 25-year-old girlfriend was pleading for help.

Officers of the Ste Madeleine police station and Homicide Region III responded.

The woman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for emergency treatment.

The killing took the murder toll to 188 according to an Express tally.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.