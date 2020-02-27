Trinidad: Les Coteaux man charged with setting woman on fire

Share This On:

Pin 4 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Antonio Marcelle, a skilled labourer of Les Coteaux, has been charged with the attempted murder of 19-year-old Ellena Dial.

He appeared before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was placed on $400,000 bail. He has been remanded in custody to reappear on March 4.

The court heard that around 8.50 p.m. on January 28, two men doused Dial with a flammable substance and set her on fire in the Kilgwyn Bay area.

The kitchen assistant, who is employed with Tristar Restaurant, ran into Apex Restaurant, at Kilgwyn Extension, Canaan, pleading for help,

She suffered third-degree burns about her body. She was taken to Scarborough General Hospital, then transferred to Trinidad for further treatment.

Dial is still hospitalised in Trinidad in a critical condition.

Sgt Sterling laid the charge. According to the police, the arrest of Marcelle came after collaborative investigations between the Crown Point police, Homicide Bureau, and the Criminal Investigation Department, which came to an end on Carnival Monday.

( 0 ) ( 0 )