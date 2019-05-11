Trinidad landlord tried to help his killers: “They bit the hand that fed them”

(NEWSDAY) “They bit the hand that fed them.”

That is what relatives of Dominic Houllier said of his killers at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Family members who described Houllier as a kind-hearted and helpful man said he was loved by the community. They said said he was killed by two Jamaicans and a Venezuelan who he was trying to help.

“They were owing rent and they came to evict them. That is when they braced him,” said a relative, “The Venezuelan had a gun on him. Houllier ended up fighting with him to get the gun away from him and one of the Jamaicans got the gun and aimed it at his wife.”

Relatives said Houllier then got in the line of fire and was shot multiple times. He died instantly. His wife, Desiree Houllier, was shot once in the arm, once in the leg and twice in the chest. She is now stable in hospital but remains under observation. There were close to 58 shells found on the scene by police later.

Relatives said they were concerned foreigners were coming into the country without any information and they might be a danger to TT citizens.

“They are coming in as ghosts and they are taking advantage of people in our country. The PM saying embrace and help them. He (Houllier) was willing to do that and this is what he got in return.”

Relatives also knocked the media for the way he was portrayed. They called for the media to refrain from linking his death with that of a relative of his wife’s who was alleged to be a drug dealer.

“Dominic was a true community person,” relatives said. “You could go to his house as a perfect stranger and he would invite you in, offer you something to eat and drink and chat with you.

“All the youths in the area look up to him. He would have a family day with his family and everyone from the street would come and eat. That is the type of person he was. This is the type of person that we lost.

“Just because my great grandfather was a gangster that doesn’t mean that I am one or I am living off that. Every person has their own character.”

No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting as yet.

