Trinidad: Knife attack after collision on highway

(NEWSDAY) A video has been widely circulated on social media showing a man stabbing a woman on the Uriah Butler Highway yesterday, in what appears to be a road-rage incident after a collision.

The two-minute-52-second video shows a man in a white polo shirt scuffling with another young man in green shorts. The man in the white polo has a knife and pushes the young man to the ground. A young woman in a floral dress rushes to the rescue of the young man, falling on the head of the man in white.

A recording driver can be heard telling the men to stop. The man in the white polo shirt begins to stab the young woman as they are both on the ground. She can be heard screaming, “He f—ing stabbing me, boy.” The man in the green shorts then beats the man in the white polo shirt on the head with an object to stop him from further stabbing the woman.

The man in the white polo shirt then gets up and walks away with the knife as the woman also gets up, screaming. The driver recording the scene can be heard telling them to stop. The man in the green shorts runs after the man in the white polo shirt, who walks to the far side of the highway.

Traffic has stopped at this point, with some drivers getting out of their cars to see what is happening.

The woman then walks over to the damaged car and gets inside. The driver recording the video is heard saying, “Look at these people conduct in this country.”

Another driver goes over to the damaged car with the woman while the man in the green shorts screams, “That man just run into me.”

Someone can also be heard asking, “Who driving crazy?”

At least three other drivers go over to the car with the young woman. Another man in a red T-shirt is holding the man in the green shorts and telling him, “Listen to me,” while the young man shouts, “That man run into me!” Another man in a green T-shirt tells the young man in the green shorts to relax and sit down. The young man attends to the woman while the recording driver asks “But how the man stabbing up people just so? The man stabbing up people just so?”

Another man then goes up to the recording driver and says, “I was driving and the man pull on me. I pull so…”

A man walks over with the man in the white polo shirt to his damaged vehicle. The recording driver is heard saying, “Watch meh. The man come out with knife and thing, boy. What the hell, boy?” The video then shows other drivers standing around and looking on as the recording driver says, “That man stab up the girl and thing, boy,” while someone else asks, “He stab she?”

The young man in the green shorts then tells the man in the red T-shirt that his female companion was stabbed and the recording driver confirms this. The young man in the green shirts has a blood-soaked white cloth in his hand and is shouting “I want to kill him, boy.” The woman is seen on a phone in the car, softly saying she has been stabbed.

The man in the white polo shirt is on the far side of the highway and looks like he is on the phone. The recording driver drives off, saying “Madman thing, boy.”

The man in the white polo shirt has reportedly been arrested. Newsday is working on further details.

