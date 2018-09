Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A PALO Seco woman was chopped to death on Monday by an obsessive ex-lover she met on Facebook. When the killer came at Tehilla St Clair with a cutlass, she sacrificed her life and pushed her five-year-old son out the front door and told him to get help.

Bleeding from a cut on one of his fingers, little Tyler ran to the junction of Allen Street and Beach Road, where neighbours ran back to try to rescue his mother.