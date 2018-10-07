Trinidad: Kidnap victim goes to church soon after release

(T&T GUARDIAN) — The first thing freed kid­napped vic­tim Dar­rell Cuffy did hours af­ter he was re­leased was to go to the church with his moth­er to give thanks and prais­es to God for his safe re­turn.

Cuffy, who was still very much trau­ma­tised over his five-month-long or­deal, said he had no idea who was be­hind his kid­nap­ping, nor why he was kid­napped.

“I am very hap­py and I thank God very much for re­turn­ing me back home safe­ly. I al­so want to say thanks to my moth­er for not giv­ing up and thanks to every­one who sup­port­ed both my par­ents,” Cuffy said.

He added that he will now fo­cus on re­build­ing his life.

“I will be tak­ing my time and hope­ful­ly things will go back to nor­mal. I am try­ing to not take things in a bad man­ner,” he added.

Cuffy said dur­ing his cap­tiv­i­ty he had no clue where he was lo­cat­ed, on­ly that he knew it was “in the bush.” How­ev­er, he said at no time was he ever ill-treat­ed by his kid­nap­pers.

“I was giv­en food and wa­ter and not treat­ed bad­ly. My whole life, from as far back as I could have re­mem­bered, went through my head. I kept mem­o­ries alive in my head to keep me go­ing and to nev­er stop pray­ing and trust­ing God to save me and re­turn me alive.”

Cuffy said be­ing the on­ly kid­nap vic­tim to be re­leased af­ter so long had sparked in him a de­sire to “sit and talk” to both Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Stu­art Young and Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith.

“I just want to tell them thanks for every­thing that they did,” he said.

Cuffy’s fa­ther told the T&T Guardian he is al­so thank­ing God for clo­sure and for “soft­en­ing the hearts” of his son’s kid­nap­pers.

“To­day (yes­ter­day) was the first time my son has seen day­light since they took him be­cause they had his eyes cov­ered all the time and most of the time kept him in the bush­es,” the se­nior Cuffy said.

“I thank God for the clo­sure. Who­ev­er the per­pe­tra­tor is I thank God for soft­en­ing his heart to let my son go…this has made my fam­i­ly clos­er and I got to re­alise that there is more about life.”

Cuffy ad­mit­ted to not pay­ing a ran­som, adding he re­al­ly did not have the mon­ey to pay.

“I re­alise that ma­te­r­i­al things in life are that, some­times it is good and some­times a bad, but I nev­er looked at what I have. I tried more to pro­vide jobs and make an hon­est in­come.”

Choos­ing not to com­ment on the length of time his son was held cap­tive and if he thought the in­ves­ti­gat­ing of­fi­cers ini­tial­ly did their best, the fa­ther on­ly said: “I will like the po­lice force to un­der­stand that all of us are cit­i­zens and please, they have a job…do your job you…you are get­ting paid, if you don’t want the job move on…every­body need to open up their eyes and do their jobs in every de­part­ment.”

On April 25 at about 9.51 pm, res­i­dents of Cullen Street, Fair­ways, Mar­aval, re­port­ed to the po­lice that they no­ticed a black BMW aban­doned on the road with its key still in the ig­ni­tion. The po­lice were ini­tial­ly told that there seemed to be an ar­gu­ment with the oc­cu­pant from the BMW and oth­er oc­cu­pants from a dark-coloured SUV Toy­ota Rav 4, be­fore the dri­ver of the BMW was. bun­dled in­to the SUV.

Cuffy was re­leased yes­ter­day at about 1 am near the Ca­roni Bird Sanc­tu­ary.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.