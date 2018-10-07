Don't Miss
Trinidad: Kidnap victim goes to church soon after release

By T&T Guardian
October 7, 2018
(T&T GUARDIAN) — The first thing freed kid­napped vic­tim Dar­rell Cuffy did hours af­ter he was re­leased was to go to the church with his moth­er to give thanks and prais­es to God for his safe re­turn.

Cuffy, who was still very much trau­ma­tised over his five-month-long or­deal, said he had no idea who was be­hind his kid­nap­ping, nor why he was kid­napped.

“I am very hap­py and I thank God very much for re­turn­ing me back home safe­ly. I al­so want to say thanks to my moth­er for not giv­ing up and thanks to every­one who sup­port­ed both my par­ents,” Cuffy said.

He added that he will now fo­cus on re­build­ing his life.

“I will be tak­ing my time and hope­ful­ly things will go back to nor­mal. I am try­ing to not take things in a bad man­ner,” he added.

Cuffy said dur­ing his cap­tiv­i­ty he had no clue where he was lo­cat­ed, on­ly that he knew it was “in the bush.” How­ev­er, he said at no time was he ever ill-treat­ed by his kid­nap­pers.

“I was giv­en food and wa­ter and not treat­ed bad­ly. My whole life, from as far back as I could have re­mem­bered, went through my head. I kept mem­o­ries alive in my head to keep me go­ing and to nev­er stop pray­ing and trust­ing God to save me and re­turn me alive.”

Cuffy said be­ing the on­ly kid­nap vic­tim to be re­leased af­ter so long had sparked in him a de­sire to “sit and talk” to both Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Stu­art Young and Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith.

“I just want to tell them thanks for every­thing that they did,” he said.

Cuffy’s fa­ther told the T&T Guardian he is al­so thank­ing God for clo­sure and for “soft­en­ing the hearts” of his son’s kid­nap­pers.

“To­day (yes­ter­day) was the first time my son has seen day­light since they took him be­cause they had his eyes cov­ered all the time and most of the time kept him in the bush­es,” the se­nior Cuffy said.

“I thank God for the clo­sure. Who­ev­er the per­pe­tra­tor is I thank God for soft­en­ing his heart to let my son go…this has made my fam­i­ly clos­er and I got to re­alise that there is more about life.”

Cuffy ad­mit­ted to not pay­ing a ran­som, adding he re­al­ly did not have the mon­ey to pay.

“I re­alise that ma­te­r­i­al things in life are that, some­times it is good and some­times a bad, but I nev­er looked at what I have. I tried more to pro­vide jobs and make an hon­est in­come.”

Choos­ing not to com­ment on the length of time his son was held cap­tive and if he thought the in­ves­ti­gat­ing of­fi­cers ini­tial­ly did their best, the fa­ther on­ly said: “I will like the po­lice force to un­der­stand that all of us are cit­i­zens and please, they have a job…do your job you…you are get­ting paid, if you don’t want the job move on…every­body need to open up their eyes and do their jobs in every de­part­ment.”

On April 25 at about 9.51 pm, res­i­dents of Cullen Street, Fair­ways, Mar­aval, re­port­ed to the po­lice that they no­ticed a black BMW aban­doned on the road with its key still in the ig­ni­tion. The po­lice were ini­tial­ly told that there seemed to be an ar­gu­ment with the oc­cu­pant from the BMW and oth­er oc­cu­pants from a dark-coloured SUV Toy­ota Rav 4, be­fore the dri­ver of the BMW was. bun­dled in­to the SUV.

Cuffy was re­leased yes­ter­day at about 1 am near the Ca­roni Bird Sanc­tu­ary.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

