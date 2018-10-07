Trinidad: Kidnap victim goes to church soon after release

(T&T GUARDIAN) — The first thing freed kidnapped victim Darrell Cuffy did hours after he was released was to go to the church with his mother to give thanks and praises to God for his safe return.
Cuffy, who was still very much traumatised over his five-month-long ordeal, said he had no idea who was behind his kidnapping, nor why he was kidnapped.
“I am very happy and I thank God very much for returning me back home safely. I also want to say thanks to my mother for not giving up and thanks to everyone who supported both my parents,” Cuffy said.
He added that he will now focus on rebuilding his life.
“I will be taking my time and hopefully things will go back to normal. I am trying to not take things in a bad manner,” he added.
Cuffy said during his captivity he had no clue where he was located, only that he knew it was “in the bush.” However, he said at no time was he ever ill-treated by his kidnappers.
“I was given food and water and not treated badly. My whole life, from as far back as I could have remembered, went through my head. I kept memories alive in my head to keep me going and to never stop praying and trusting God to save me and return me alive.”
Cuffy said being the only kidnap victim to be released after so long had sparked in him a desire to “sit and talk” to both Minister of National Security Stuart Young and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.
“I just want to tell them thanks for everything that they did,” he said.
Cuffy’s father told the T&T Guardian he is also thanking God for closure and for “softening the hearts” of his son’s kidnappers.
“Today (yesterday) was the first time my son has seen daylight since they took him because they had his eyes covered all the time and most of the time kept him in the bushes,” the senior Cuffy said.
“I thank God for the closure. Whoever the perpetrator is I thank God for softening his heart to let my son go…this has made my family closer and I got to realise that there is more about life.”
Cuffy admitted to not paying a ransom, adding he really did not have the money to pay.
“I realise that material things in life are that, sometimes it is good and sometimes a bad, but I never looked at what I have. I tried more to provide jobs and make an honest income.”
Choosing not to comment on the length of time his son was held captive and if he thought the investigating officers initially did their best, the father only said: “I will like the police force to understand that all of us are citizens and please, they have a job…do your job you…you are getting paid, if you don’t want the job move on…everybody need to open up their eyes and do their jobs in every department.”
On April 25 at about 9.51 pm, residents of Cullen Street, Fairways, Maraval, reported to the police that they noticed a black BMW abandoned on the road with its key still in the ignition. The police were initially told that there seemed to be an argument with the occupant from the BMW and other occupants from a dark-coloured SUV Toyota Rav 4, before the driver of the BMW was. bundled into the SUV.
Cuffy was released yesterday at about 1 am near the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.
Investigations are continuing.