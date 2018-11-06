Trinidad: Judiciary clerk killed in hit-and-run accident

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Moments after leaving an event meant to celebrate new life, a 25-year-old clerk of the judiciary was fatally struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident.
Kizzie Hicks, of Biche, died at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex at about 5 am, leaving her friends and family saddened by the fun-loving woman’s passing.
Hicks had left a baby shower on Tumpuna Road on Sunday, shortly after midnight, when she was hit by a car.
Although the car’s windscreen was very visibly damaged in the accident, the driver failed to stop after hitting Hicks.
Witnesses of the incident rushed to her aid and called an ambulance to the scene.
She was taken to the Arima District Hospital then to Mount Hope Hospital where they kept her in the Intensive Care Unit.
Her injuries, however, were too much.
Both of Hick’s feet, her left arm, as well as four of her ribs, were broken. She had suffered several internal injuries and fluid had accumulated in her lungs.
Police said the driver eventually showed up to the Arouca Police Station to report the accident and was transferred to the Arima Police Station.
However, he was allowed to leave the station after initial inquiries. It is unclear if he will face charges in relation to the incident.