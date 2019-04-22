Trinidad judge accused of sexual harassment

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — “I never heard a thing. I have been good…”

This is the response of newly Cabinet appointed Industrial Court judge Nizam Khan when contacted for comment on sexual harassment claims against him.

Last Wednesday Khan, who currently presides at the Port of Spain Magistrates Court, was asked to comment on allegations that he had made inappropriate sexual advances toward women.

The Magistrate said he was not surprised such “things” were being bandied about.

“Since I got this appointment there are all kinds of things coming up.

“Since it came out that my name is an appointee, I am hearing all kinds of things. I can only say there are people who have ill motives, because they have ulterior motives, it is not a good one. I find it strange a lot of things are circulating, not this one (sexual harassment and intoxication). Whoever the detractors are, they are out to sabotage me, to trample down on my good career and spotless one. I never heard a thing. I have been good and because I have the highest professionalism about me, people are upset. I had a very good career at the Director of Public Prosecutions Office, as a Magistrate and at the Industrial Court.

“My last year at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court was a great one. If you speak with the public and employees at the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court they will tell you I go the extra mile…”

He said when news of his appointment broke, “strange enough it was mentioned in Parliament, when the Opposition questioned the appointment and Government responded saying the best people were selected.

“I am a clean man who has balance and neutrality. I never had problems with the unions and I never had any bad appeals. I am now a target,” Khan said.

Khan, who served at the Industrial Court from May 1, 2012 to April 30, 2017, was again appointed by Cabinet two weeks ago.

Sources told the Sunday Express that the announcement, which was made by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi on April 8 at a media briefing, left at least two women court employees and a janitor uneasy, since verbal claims had been lodged at the Industrial Court that he sexually harassed them while intoxicated at court functions.

One of the allegations is dated December 2012 and involved a woman court employee at a Christmas function held in Chaguanas.

The alleged victims are said to have reported the incidents to senior court officials at the Industrial Court and Khan was cautioned.

Contacted by the Sunday Express on April 13, Assistant Registrar of the Industrial Court Kathy-Ann Alexander-Fraser said she had “no comment” on the allegations.

( 0 ) ( 0 )