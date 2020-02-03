Trinidad: Jail for ‘toilet water’ attack on cops

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A Biche man was sentenced to jail for 25 months for a string of offences, including assault of a police officer by throwing ‘toilet’ water at him.

Shaquille ‘Chubby’ Baboolal, 28, was also sentenced for the following offences; use of obscene language, resisting arrest, and assault by threats to three police officers.

Baboolal was sentenced last Monday by Rio Claro magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine for the offences which occurred on the night of January 24.

Baboolal, of Sambrano Street, New Lands, was liming at a bar in Biche when patrolling officers from the district observed an altercation.

Three police officers intervened, and Baboolal used obscene language against them.

When the officers moved to arrest him, he resisted them, police said.

Baboolal was subdued and taken to the Biche police station where he was placed in a cell.

Police said he shouted threats at the officers, saying that he would shoot them after he was released.

Later that night, police officers gave Baboolal water to drink in a cup.

When officers returned to the cell Baboolal had used the cup to draw water from the toilet, and threw the water at one of the police officers.

Baboolal was charged by Sgt Bhim of the Biche Police Station with the offences.

In court, Baboolal pleaded guilty before the magistrate to all of the charges.

The magistrate was told that Baboolal had a criminal history for offences of trafficking marijuana and possession of cocaine.

Baboolal was sentenced to serve one month hard labour for the use of obscene language, three months for resisting arrest, three months each for the three offences of assault by threats to police officers, and 12 months for assault of a police officer in the execution of his duty.

The sentences would run concurrently, meaning Baboolal would serve a total of 12 months in prison.

