Trinidad: Jail for food and drinks burglar

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A MAN who broke into a woman’s house and stole 30 bottles of rum and $2,000 in food, has been jailed for two years.

Phill Shawn Joseph appeared via virtual hearing before San Fernando senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on Tuesday charged with housebreaking and larceny.

Police prosecutor Sgt Harold Ishmael told the court that the woman locked and secured her Pleasantville home on April 15 and awoke the next morning to find meat, fish, vegetables, canned food, milk and other dry goods amounting to $2,000 missing. Thirty bottles of alcoholic drinks valued $5,480 also could not be found.

A fingerprint was recovered from the scene and this led to constable Mohess charging Joseph for the offence.

Before the court, Connor sentenced Joseph to 24 months in prison.

