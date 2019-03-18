Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Trinidad: Inspector goes home with woman, gun and wallet vanish

By Trinidad Express
March 18, 2019

 Share This On:

Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
3 Shares

The SIG Sauer P226 Pistol

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Sangre Grande police are investigating the alleged theft of the firearm of one of their colleagues while he was liming with other officers on Friday night.

The incident took place at the officer’s home sometime after he went to bed, leaving the two other officers and an “unknown woman” unsupervised in his house.

Investigators said the 55-year-old police inspector, who is currently on pre-retirement leave, was in the company of the trio at his Sangre Grande home, when, around 10.30 p.m. he decided to retire to bed.

They said the officer reported that he took possession of his police-issued Sig Sauer pistol, 14 rounds of ammunition and his wallet and proceeded to his bedroom in the upstairs portion of his home.

The items were placed under his pillow. However, upon awaking less than an hour later, the items were missing. The two other officers and the woman were also gone.

A report was later made to officers of the Sangre Grande Police Station, who recorded a statement from the police inspector.

Up to yesterday evening, investigators said they were unable to make contact with the two other officers or the woman with whom the inspector said he was liming.

They said there is the possibility criminal charges for negligence could be laid if his version of what transpired is found to be fabricated.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.