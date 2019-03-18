Trinidad: Inspector goes home with woman, gun and wallet vanish

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Sangre Grande police are investigating the alleged theft of the firearm of one of their colleagues while he was liming with other officers on Friday night.

The incident took place at the officer’s home sometime after he went to bed, leaving the two other officers and an “unknown woman” unsupervised in his house.

Investigators said the 55-year-old police inspector, who is currently on pre-retirement leave, was in the company of the trio at his Sangre Grande home, when, around 10.30 p.m. he decided to retire to bed.

They said the officer reported that he took possession of his police-issued Sig Sauer pistol, 14 rounds of ammunition and his wallet and proceeded to his bedroom in the upstairs portion of his home.

The items were placed under his pillow. However, upon awaking less than an hour later, the items were missing. The two other officers and the woman were also gone.

A report was later made to officers of the Sangre Grande Police Station, who recorded a statement from the police inspector.

Up to yesterday evening, investigators said they were unable to make contact with the two other officers or the woman with whom the inspector said he was liming.

They said there is the possibility criminal charges for negligence could be laid if his version of what transpired is found to be fabricated.