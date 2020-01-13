Don't Miss
Trinidad: Inmate dies at maximum security prison

By Trinidad Newsday
January 13, 2020

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – Prison guards found an inmate dead at the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, on Monday morning.

Prison officers said guards found Jason Jones unresponsive in his cell at around 7 am when they were making their rounds in the cell block.

They took his him to infirmary, where a doctor declared him dead.

Jones was convicted of robbery with violence and was serving a two-year sentence.

Sources said his body had no marks of violence, but had complained of feeling unwell on Sunday.

Newsday understands guards checked on Jones and saw him alive at 4 am.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

