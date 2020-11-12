Trinidad: Indian national ‘with a heart of gold’ killed

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — An Indian national working in Trinidad was shot dead in his vehicle on Tuesday night.

Shrikanth Iyer, 36, was shot twice around 8.30 p.m. as he sat in the driver’s seat of his Subaru Impreza, which was found wedged between the front gate of the compound where he lived at Purcell Street, San Fernando.

Police retrieved one spent nine millimetre shell in the vehicle, and eight others on the ground outside the car.

Around 6 p.m. Iyer had exercised at Palmiste Park, and was still dressed in his exercise clothing when his body was discovered by residents.

Originally of New Delhi, Iyer had resided in Trinidad for approximately seven years and was employed at General Earth Movers Limited.

Detectives of Homicide Region III are still searching for a motive for the killing, and have obtained footage of Iyer’s dash cam to assist in the case.

His close friend, attorney Kevin Ratiram, said Iyer had a heart of gold.

Ratiram said that he last saw Iyer on Sunday when he donated to the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation Christmas creche at Palmiste.

“Shri wasn’t one in a million, he was one in a billion. He was literally the kindest, most charitable person I’ve ever known. He would donate freely to multiple charitable cases and organizations, both locally and abroad. He had a heart of gold,” said Ratiram.

Ratiram said he and other friends are clueless over the killing.

“He was one of those persons who you’d never believe had a single enemy. All of his friends are clueless as to why anyone would want to hurt him. We can only pray that those who did this are brought to justice. I know that today, Shri is amongst the angels for the life he lived. May he rest in peace”, said Ratiram.

