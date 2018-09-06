Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Trinidad: I am prepared to lose the 2020 election – Rowley

By Trinidad Express
September 6, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he is prepared to make the political sacrifice of losing power in the next general election for taking the decision to close Petrotrin’s refinery in the interest of the future of this country.

“If you the people don’t want the kind of action that is going to rectify the situation and put us in a better situation, we sign our death warrants according to the pundits,” said Rowley, adding that the only fear he has is what will be the future of the children if this action is not taken.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.