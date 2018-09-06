Trinidad: I am prepared to lose the 2020 election – Rowley

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he is prepared to make the political sacrifice of losing power in the next general election for taking the decision to close Petrotrin’s refinery in the interest of the future of this country.

“If you the people don’t want the kind of action that is going to rectify the situation and put us in a better situation, we sign our death warrants according to the pundits,” said Rowley, adding that the only fear he has is what will be the future of the children if this action is not taken.