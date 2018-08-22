Don't Miss
Trinidad hit by strong 5.9 magnitude aftershock

By CMC
August 22, 2018
(CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 rattled Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday, sending an already frightened population out of buildings into the streets.

The Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), said that the aftershock, which occurred at 9:27 am local time, followed Tuesday’s major earthquake that registered 7.3.

Wednesday’s quake was located Latitude: 10.60N, Longitude: 62.87W and at a depth of 80 km.

It was felt 40 km east south-east of Carúpano, Venezuela and 100 km north-northeast of Maturín, Venezuela

“No tsunami warning or watch has been issued related to this morning’s 5.9 aftershock. Please ignore any “information” to this effect,” the SRC said in a statement.

Several buildings here have suffered structural damage as a result of Tuesday’s massive quake and the SRC has warned Trinidad and Tobago to be on the alert for many aftershocks.

Several buildings have been damaged in the north-west including the capital, Port of Spain, causing two government offices to remain closed, one small house collapsed, about half a dozen cars crushed by falling walls.

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries as a result of the tremors.

