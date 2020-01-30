Trinidad: High speed crash death in a brand new car

Share This On:

Pin 23 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A TOBAGO man was killed almost instantly in a car crash in Chaguanas early Thursday.

Kadeem Chance, 25, was in the driver’s seat when his vehicle collided head on into a wall in Chase Village.

Chance’s Kia Cerato crumpled against the concrete wall and Chance sustained multiple injuries.

The crash occurred around 2.30 a.m.

A relative of Chance said he was born in Calder Hall, and about four years ago he moved to Trinidad to pursue studies at the University of Trinidad and Tobago.

On Chance’s profile on Facebook he stated that he studied marine navigation at UTT, and was employed as an able-bodied seaman at RSD Contractors Limited.

He lived with his mother, Tamara Chance, at Cunupia, and had three siblings.

An autopsy was expected to be done at the mortuary of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Thursday.

( 0 ) ( 0 )