Trinidad: Health care workers, cop test positive for COVID

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – HEALTH care workers and a police officer attached to the Parliament have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

This was revealed during the media briefing held by on Monday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of National Security Stuart Young and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Roshan Parasram.

As of Monday night, there were 105 positive cases of Covid-19, and eight deaths.

During the media question and answer segment, Parasram said: “There were a few healthcare workers that had tested positive. As you well know, we cannot give out details of particular cases, but all protocols are being observed in terms of the hospital. There is a policy in terms of how to isolate, how to quarantine; if there is exposure in the workplace, what sort of PPE (personal protective equipment) to wear. So all those protocols are being followed”.

In answer to a question from Express’ Ria Taitt that there was a message posted in a prayer group that a person attached to the Parliament had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the Prime Minister confirmed that that person was a member of security staff.

“Yes that was a policeman from the Parliament security who has been confirmed as one of our candidates. Where he would have contracted it, I have no information. But it is not a Parliamentarian, (but) a security officer.

Let us not over-analyse that, he is a member of the national community”, said Rowley.

“Our entire national community is exposed and that is why it is so unacceptable for persons who believe that they are healthy and free can take inhumane actions against persons who may be high or low level carriers, or low risk patients, so somehow we can take action against them in the preservation of your own state. We are all at risk and we are all in this together. It is either we sink or swim together. Government has to ensure that the decisions made are in the benefit of the wider national community”, he said

Rowley said no planned Parliament sittings were anticipated, unless to meet in a case of emergency.

He added that Cabinet will meet under a “different arrangement”.