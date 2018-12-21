Trinidad: Health authority investigates woman’s death after giving birth

Share This On:

(CMC) – Director of the South West Regional Health Authority, Albert Persaud, says an investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the death of a 26 year old woman just days after giving birth.

It’s reported that Maquad­er Mar­tin died on the floor near the bathroom area of the maternity ward of the San Fernan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, three days after giving birth to her first child.

An autopsy revealed that she died from a pulmonary embolism.

However, the Trinidad Guardian reports that Martin’s common law husband , Davis Nedd, believes her death was due to negligence on the part of medical personnel.

According to the Guardian , a visitor and a patient who were both on the ward when Martin died, confirmed that she dragged her­self to the bathroom af­ter she was refused a bedpan.

They al­so claimed that af­ter she col­lapsed, she was left there for a long time be­fore be­ing attended to.

The Guardian reports that Nedd is sus­pi­cious of the au­top­sy re­sults as it was done last Sun­day in the ab­sence of relatives or without Mar­tin’s iden­ti­fi­ca­tion doc­u­ments.

The common-law husband says he is try­ing to have a sec­ond au­top­sy done and has also sought le­gal ad­vice.