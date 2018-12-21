Trinidad: Health authority investigates woman’s death after giving birth

Share This On:
(CMC) – Director of the South West Regional Health Authority, Albert Persaud, says an investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the death of a 26 year old woman just days after giving birth.
It’s reported that Maquader Martin died on the floor near the bathroom area of the maternity ward of the San Fernando General Hospital, three days after giving birth to her first child.
An autopsy revealed that she died from a pulmonary embolism.
However, the Trinidad Guardian reports that Martin’s common law husband , Davis Nedd, believes her death was due to negligence on the part of medical personnel.
According to the Guardian , a visitor and a patient who were both on the ward when Martin died, confirmed that she dragged herself to the bathroom after she was refused a bedpan.
They also claimed that after she collapsed, she was left there for a long time before being attended to.
The Guardian reports that Nedd is suspicious of the autopsy results as it was done last Sunday in the absence of relatives or without Martin’s identification documents.
The common-law husband says he is trying to have a second autopsy done and has also sought legal advice.
The visitor and patient who confirmed seeing Martin drag herself to the washroom should be embarrassed right now! A small act of kindness goes a longggg way! Now she is dead and ONLY now do you two see it for to contribute?