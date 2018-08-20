Trinidad: Guns, ganja, grenade, ammo found

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Two men are expected to appear before a Siparia Magistrate today, jointly charged with possession of a hand grenade and possession of firearm and ammunition.

They were held in Penal on Saturday.

Trevor Geeban, 34, of Boissiere Village, Maraval and Kadeem Weekes, 30, of East Dry River, Port of Spain, were also charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, after being arrested around 11:40pm at Tulsa Trace, San Francique.

Officers were conducting an anti-crime exercise in the district, with the assistance of officers of the Penal Criminal Investigations Department (CID), when they stopped a grey Hyundai Tucson SUV.

Police say they searched the vehicle and found a hand grenade, along with a pigtail bucket containing two Smith and Wesson revolvers, along with nine rounds of .38mm ammunition and 58 boxes containing a total of 1,450 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Officers also found and seized a crocus bag from the back seat of the vehicle with ten packets containing at total of 5.179 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana.

The drug has an estimated street value of $51,790.