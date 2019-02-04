Don't Miss
Trinidad: Gunman robs cop of his police ID, vehicle, and cash

By Ralph Banwarie
February 4, 2019

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A po­lice cor­po­ral has been robbed of his of­fi­cial po­lice iden­ti­fi­ca­tion card, Nis­san X-trail ve­hi­cle val­ued $75,000, $500 in cash, and oth­er im­por­tant doc­u­ments at Matu­ra.

Po­lice re­port­ed that around 1:10 am on Sun­day, 45-year-old Cpl Nyvile Fran­cis and Clif­ford Su­perville, 50, of To­co, were head­ing north along the To­co Main Road when they stopped. They were ap­proached by a ban­dit who point­ed his gun at the po­lice­man’s head.

Cpl Fran­cis and Su­perville were or­dered out of the ve­hi­cle and told to put their hands in the air while the ban­dit re­moved the po­lice­man’s wal­let which con­tained his po­lice ID, dri­ver’s per­mit, na­tion­al ID card, and cash. He then jumped in­to the ve­hi­cle and drove off.

A re­port was made to the Matu­ra Po­lice Sta­tion and po­lice of­fi­cers went in pur­suit of the ban­dit.

The po­lice sent out an all-points bul­letin from their wire­less set in­form­ing of­fi­cers to look out for the stolen ve­hi­cle which was head­ing to­wards San­gre Grande.

The ve­hi­cle was spot­ted in the Mal­oney area and a chase en­sued, the ve­hi­cle crashed near NI­HERST, but the oc­cu­pant/oc­cu­pants es­caped.

PC Mo­hammed of Matu­ra Po­lice Sta­tion is con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

