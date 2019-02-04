Trinidad: Gunman robs cop of his police ID, vehicle, and cash

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A police corporal has been robbed of his official police identification card, Nissan X-trail vehicle valued $75,000, $500 in cash, and other important documents at Matura.
Police reported that around 1:10 am on Sunday, 45-year-old Cpl Nyvile Francis and Clifford Superville, 50, of Toco, were heading north along the Toco Main Road when they stopped. They were approached by a bandit who pointed his gun at the policeman’s head.
Cpl Francis and Superville were ordered out of the vehicle and told to put their hands in the air while the bandit removed the policeman’s wallet which contained his police ID, driver’s permit, national ID card, and cash. He then jumped into the vehicle and drove off.
A report was made to the Matura Police Station and police officers went in pursuit of the bandit.
The police sent out an all-points bulletin from their wireless set informing officers to look out for the stolen vehicle which was heading towards Sangre Grande.
The vehicle was spotted in the Maloney area and a chase ensued, the vehicle crashed near NIHERST, but the occupant/occupants escaped.
PC Mohammed of Matura Police Station is continuing investigation.