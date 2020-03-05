Trinidad: Guard charged with rape of 10-year-old

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A SECURITY guard who alle­ged­­­ly raped a ten-year-old child appeared before the court yesterday.

Rakesh Ramnath, 37, faced San Fernando Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor charged with the sexual penetration of the girl.

The offences allegedly occurred between August 31 and Oc­tober 1, 2019, and February 6, 2020, at Gandhi Street, San Fernando.

Ramnath, of San Fernando, was not called upon to plea to the indictable charges laid by PC Hull.

Defence attorney Shaun Teekasingh told the court his client lived a distance away from the alleged victim.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence.

However, Teekasingh countered this was insufficient for bail not to be granted. He said con­di­­tions could be imposed and his client was willing to abide by them.

He also said this client had no charges over the past 13 years.

Connor placed him on $250,000 bail, on the condition of him having no contact with the alleged victim.

The matter was adjourned to April 1.

