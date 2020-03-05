Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Trinidad: Guard charged with rape of 10-year-old

By Trinidad Express
March 5, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A SECURITY guard who alle­ged­­­ly raped a ten-year-old child appeared before the court yesterday.

Rakesh Ramnath, 37, faced San Fernando Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor charged with the sexual penetration of the girl.

The offences allegedly occurred between August 31 and Oc­tober 1, 2019, and February 6, 2020, at Gandhi Street, San Fernando.

Ramnath, of San Fernando, was not called upon to plea to the indictable charges laid by PC Hull.

Defence attorney Shaun Teekasingh told the court his client lived a distance away from the alleged victim.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence.

However, Teekasingh countered this was insufficient for bail not to be granted. He said con­di­­tions could be imposed and his client was willing to abide by them.

He also said this client had no charges over the past 13 years.

Connor placed him on $250,000 bail, on the condition of him having no contact with the alleged victim.

The matter was adjourned to April 1.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.