Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Trinidad: Granny charged with bail fraud

By Trinidad Express
February 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share7
7 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A TRINCITY woman was arrested by Fraud Squad officers at the Port of Spain High Court on Tuesday after she allegedly attempted to use a fraudulent document to secure bail for a prisoner who is currently on remand.

The elderly woman, 67-year-old Judith Lovell, was taken into custody after the senior clerk at the criminal registry noticed irregularities in the document before contacting officers. Lovell was arrested even as she was awaiting the processing of the documents.

On Thursday, Lovell, of 2nd Street, East Cane Farm, Trincity, appeared before magistrate Adia Mohammed in the Port of Spain Court charged with uttering a forged document, contrary to Section 9 of the Forgery Act.

Upon her appearance, she was not called upon to plead as the charge was laid indictably. She was granted bail in the sum of $80,000. It was uncertain if she has since been able to access the bail.

On the day of the alleged offence, Lovell went to the criminal registry with the document which was supposed to be a certified extract from the case book of the Magistrates’ Court. That document showed the conclusion of a particular criminal case that was previously brought against the prisoner.

After presenting the document, the clerk became suspicious before contacting the Fraud Squad. Soon after, WPC Kennedy along with other officers arrived and questioned Lovell before taking her into custody.

She will next appear in court on April 17.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share7
7 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.