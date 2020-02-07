Trinidad: Granny charged with bail fraud

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A TRINCITY woman was arrested by Fraud Squad officers at the Port of Spain High Court on Tuesday after she allegedly attempted to use a fraudulent document to secure bail for a prisoner who is currently on remand.

The elderly woman, 67-year-old Judith Lovell, was taken into custody after the senior clerk at the criminal registry noticed irregularities in the document before contacting officers. Lovell was arrested even as she was awaiting the processing of the documents.

On Thursday, Lovell, of 2nd Street, East Cane Farm, Trincity, appeared before magistrate Adia Mohammed in the Port of Spain Court charged with uttering a forged document, contrary to Section 9 of the Forgery Act.

Upon her appearance, she was not called upon to plead as the charge was laid indictably. She was granted bail in the sum of $80,000. It was uncertain if she has since been able to access the bail.

On the day of the alleged offence, Lovell went to the criminal registry with the document which was supposed to be a certified extract from the case book of the Magistrates’ Court. That document showed the conclusion of a particular criminal case that was previously brought against the prisoner.

After presenting the document, the clerk became suspicious before contacting the Fraud Squad. Soon after, WPC Kennedy along with other officers arrived and questioned Lovell before taking her into custody.

She will next appear in court on April 17.

