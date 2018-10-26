Trinidad: Government to assist households affected by floods

(CMC) – Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says the government will be assisting householders affected by the recent floods.

He made the announcement on Thursday during a post-Cabinet news conference.

According to the Prime Minister approximately 2,000 houses have been affected by the floods and starting Friday, cheques will be distributed .

He said TT$15,000 (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) will be disbursed to households without children and TT$20,000 will be given to households with children.

In addition, Housing Development Corporation (HDC) residents affected by the floods will have their mortgage and rent payments deferred until January to allow them to have more money to recover.

HDC residents pay mortgages to the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Limited and rent payments are made to the HDC.

The cheques will be handed out by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

The prime minister noted that there is a third grant that can be accessed for $25,000, in cases where plumbing and electrical infrastructure have been damaged.

Last week the twin island republic experienced torrential rainfall, which according to officials resulted in a full month’s worth of rain over a two day period.

It was estimated 80 per cent of the country was affected by flooding,

Several organisations as well Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states have offered to assist the country in the recovery process.