Trinidad: ‘Good Samaritan’ charged with rape

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A barman is expected to appear before a Rio Claro Magistrate charged with the rape and grievous sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman last Saturday.

The 38 year-old defendant, a derrickman and proprietor of a bar in Rio Claro, was arrested and charged by officers of the Rio Claro Police Station later the same day.

The incident is alleged to have happened at around 4a.m. Saturday after the woman got into an altercation with two women at a bar.

Following the fracas, the suspect offered the victim a ride to her home.

However, he instead took her to Railway Road, Rio Claro, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before dropping her at her residence, police say.

The victim reported the incident to the Rio Claro Police Station by telephone, and the accused, of Union Village, Mayaro, was arrested by officers around 11:40a.m

Investigations were spearheaded by Sgt Navin Maharaj, while WPC Akela Farriah, both of the Rio Claro Police Station, laid the charges.