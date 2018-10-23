Trinidad: ‘God is good’ says Bishop charged with killing wife

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – ‘GOD is good’ were the words from Melroy Corbin after his court appearance on the charge that he murdered his wife, pastor Alisa Ali.

Corbin, 45 a bishop, cried as he faced Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie.

The magistrate told Corbin he was not called upon to plead to the indictable offence that he murdered Ali at Gill Trace, Lamont Street, Longdenville on October 13.

Ali, a grandmother, was stabbed multiple times at her home, located next to her church.

The charge was laid on Monday by corporal Jane Stephen-James of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

Corbin who is also known as Mel, was told by the court that it was a non-bailable offence.

When asked about representation, Corbin mentioned applying to Legal Aid but also said that he will try to get his mother to organize a lawyer for him.

The magistrate remanded him into custody until November 20.

Corban said, “God is good” as he was being led away by police officers.