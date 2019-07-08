Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC., July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, breaks, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

Trinidad: Girl, 2, steps into path of pick-up truck, critical at hospital

TRINIDAD EXPRESS
July 8, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Mt Hope Hospital

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A two-year-old girl is in critical condition at the Mt Hope Hospital after being struck by a car in Arima.

It happened at about 10.15a.m. on Monday along La Retreat Road, Arima.

The 29-year-old driver told police that he was in driving along in his Nissan Frontier when he saw a group of pedestrians standing on the pavement.

A toddler suddenly stepped into the roadway and was hit by the pick up truck.

The child is at the Mt Hope Hospital being treated for haemorrhaging to the brain, a broken collar bone, two fractures of the vertebral column, two lacerations to the liver and multiple abrasions about her body. She is in a critical condition, unresponsive and supported by machines.

This incident came just days after two-year-old Terracina Ariel Meena Moonilal was killed after she was run over by a truck.

The toddler manoeuvred her way around a barrier, ran out onto the road and into the path of a truck, which had stopped infront of the home to ask for directions along Old Agua Santa Road, Wallerfield.

Baby Terrracina’s funeral is today.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.