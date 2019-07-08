Trinidad: Girl, 2, steps into path of pick-up truck, critical at hospital

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A two-year-old girl is in critical condition at the Mt Hope Hospital after being struck by a car in Arima.
It happened at about 10.15a.m. on Monday along La Retreat Road, Arima.
The 29-year-old driver told police that he was in driving along in his Nissan Frontier when he saw a group of pedestrians standing on the pavement.
A toddler suddenly stepped into the roadway and was hit by the pick up truck.
The child is at the Mt Hope Hospital being treated for haemorrhaging to the brain, a broken collar bone, two fractures of the vertebral column, two lacerations to the liver and multiple abrasions about her body. She is in a critical condition, unresponsive and supported by machines.
This incident came just days after two-year-old Terracina Ariel Meena Moonilal was killed after she was run over by a truck.
The toddler manoeuvred her way around a barrier, ran out onto the road and into the path of a truck, which had stopped infront of the home to ask for directions along Old Agua Santa Road, Wallerfield.
Baby Terrracina’s funeral is today.