Trinidad: Girl, 17 wakes to alleged sexual assault -Suspect charged

May 7, 2020

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A MAN charged with a sexual offence against a 17-year-old girl was yesterday placed on $150,000 bail.

Carlos Vargas, 50 of Palo Seco, appeared via virtual hearing before Siparia magistrate Margaret Alert charged with the sexual penetration of the teen last Monday.

Vargas who had a black eye and was taken for medical attention by the police, was unrepresented during the matter. He was not called upon to plea to the charge laid under the Children’s Act by corporal Lashley of the Child Protection Unit.

The Express was told that Vargas failed to access the bail and was taken to prison yesterday.

He will return to court on June 3.

It is alleged that the teen awoke from sleep to a man’s private part in her mouth. She allegedly alerted relatives who came to her assistance.

