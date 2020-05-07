Trinidad: Girl, 17 wakes to alleged sexual assault -Suspect charged

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A MAN charged with a sexual offence against a 17-year-old girl was yesterday placed on $150,000 bail.
Carlos Vargas, 50 of Palo Seco, appeared via virtual hearing before Siparia magistrate Margaret Alert charged with the sexual penetration of the teen last Monday.
Vargas who had a black eye and was taken for medical attention by the police, was unrepresented during the matter. He was not called upon to plea to the charge laid under the Children’s Act by corporal Lashley of the Child Protection Unit.
The Express was told that Vargas failed to access the bail and was taken to prison yesterday.
He will return to court on June 3.
It is alleged that the teen awoke from sleep to a man’s private part in her mouth. She allegedly alerted relatives who came to her assistance.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Trinidad and Tobago News
- Cops close Trinidad PM’s US bank account case for now
- Trinidad: Jail for food and drinks burglar
- Trinidad: Boy, 13, doused with boiling water: Woman goes to jail
- Trinidad: Doctor dies after jumping from balcony
- Trinidad: ‘Vampire bats are sucking the blood from my chickens’
- T&T involved in drug trial study to beat COVID
- Trinidad: Nine people detained for attending funeral
- Trinidad: Unpaid traffic tickets to be slashed in half
- CARPHA collaborates with University of Trinidad and Tobago to strengthen health education and research in the Caribbean