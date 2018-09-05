Don't Miss
Trinidad: Garcia warns teachers of possible jail, fine

By Trinidad Express
September 5, 2018
Education Minister Anthony Garcia

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Teachers who fail to turn up for work on Friday may be faced with jail time for participating in an illegal “sympathy strike”.

And Education Minister Anthony Garcia has warned that absent teachers will be referred to the authorities for criminal prosecution.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

