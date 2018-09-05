Trinidad: Garcia warns teachers of possible jail, fine
By Trinidad Express
September 5, 2018
Education Minister Anthony Garcia
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Teachers who fail to turn up for work on Friday may be faced with jail time for participating in an illegal “sympathy strike”.
And Education Minister Anthony Garcia has warned that absent teachers will be referred to the authorities for criminal prosecution.
