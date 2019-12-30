Trinidad: Ganja may cause more road deaths

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Road safety advocacy group Arrive Alive is concerned that the recent decriminalisation of marijuana could result in increased deaths on Trinidad and Tobago’s roads.

“We would like to see the ‘drugalyser’ brought in simultaneously because we are already pushing the boundaries with the alcohol, which is also a drug, and marijuana just adds to that,” Arrive Alive president Sharon Inglefield said yesterday.

The legislation to decriminalise marijuana became law last week Monday. Adults are now allowed to have up to 30 grammes of marijuana in their possession and households are allowed to have four plants without facing criminal charges.

However, adults are prohibited from smoking marijuana in a public place, or while operating a vehicle.

Inglefield felt that the effects of marijuana were the same as the effects of alcohol.

“And, therefore, you need to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or call a taxi, simply because all of these things will cause more deaths on our nation’s roads,” she stated.

Better road infrastructure needed

Touching on the crash along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo on December 19, in which four people were killed, Inglefield maintained her call for better road infrastructure, including guard rails or cable barriers.

“Although a speed limit may be set at 80km/hr by our traffic engineers or the Minister of Works and Transport, it doesn’t mean that our road infrastructure is safe and, therefore, we want our driving population to understand that at 100km/hr, our roads need to have crash barriers and guard rails to protect life,” she said.

Last week, Arrive Alive expressed the view that a concrete light pole could have contributed to the crash death of 30-year-old Djenne Hills-Dyer, 27-year-old national footballer Shahdon Winchester, Michael Bradshaw and Keaton Nicholas.

“We want to explain that although those light poles might have been there for a very long time, the speed limit was not at 100km/hr and, therefore, at 100km/hr it sends a message to the driving population that if the speed limit is set at 100km/hr, then maybe they can go to 140 or 130 km/hr and be safe,” Inglefield said.

She said this year there was an increase in road deaths “due to the light poles being a contributing factor”.

“Although we have a personal responsibility to drive safely and drivers’ education should be mandatory, the fact is that our roads need to be made safer and we need to understand that at 100km/hr, we should not be pushing the boundaries if there are no crash barriers, if the pavements of the roads are not done properly, if there is no guard rails.

“We’ve had four people killed because of the lack of crash barriers and concrete light poles being there, with a speed limit increased only a year ago to 100km/hr,” she said.

Inglefield said while most people may say that Arrive Alive is asking for too much, “when you lose a loved one, unfortunately it’s when it touches you”.

