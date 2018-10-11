Don't Miss
Trinidad: Four pupils charged with brutal school beating

By Trinidad Express
October 11, 2018

A screenshot from the video showing the brutal beating of a pupil.

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – FOUR boys charged with assaulting their schoolmate at the Princes Town West Secondary School are to keep away from the 14-year-old during the course of the court matter.

The three 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, who are all form four pupils at the school, appeared before the Children’s Court in Fyzabad.

The charge that on September 27 at the school they assaulted the victim occasioning a wound, was read to them by Master Hosein.

They each said they were not guilty to the offence laid by corporal Mohammed of the Princes Town police station. The alleged victim was present for the matter.

Attorneys Perusha Lord and Alysa Habib represented the boys. They said their clients had nothing on record.

The four were granted $10,000 bail at the Princes Town police station the previous night. Their parents signed the bail document.

At the end of their court appearance, the bail remained but conditions were attached that they report to the police station three time a week, have no contact with the alleged victim and stay 25 feet away from him.

Copies of the medical report and summary of evidence were given to the lawyers.

The matter was adjourned to November 12.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.

