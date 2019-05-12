Trinidad: Four BPTT gas wells drilled are “dry”

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) BPTT announced on May 10 that the results of its drilling programme have been disappointing. BPTT, T&T’s largest gas producer and taxpayer, reported that the four wells drilled as part of its infill programme were “dry”.
This development will have a significant negative impact on forecasted production particularly in 2020 and 2021. Therefore, the gas supply to Train 1 will be challenged after 2019.
To cushion the shock of this announcement, BPTT said that only Train 1 would be affected and that the other three trains would continue as normal. It also noted that despite the recent successes in the Savannah, Macadamia and Angelin fields these recent results are a reminder of the risk and uncertainties inherent in oil and gas exploration.
To paraphrase Lloyd Best, when the energy sector sneezes, the rest of the economy catches a cold. Indeed, every downturn since independence has been led by weak energy sector performances. The current “turnaround” depends on the energy sector, gas in particular, as the T&T economy is a “gas” economy producing 11 times more gas than oil.
The energy sector accounts for approximately 80 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, 40 per cent of GDP, and as much as 50 per cent of government revenue during boom years. Therefore, any negative development in the sector has a significant impact on the performance of the economy and impacts the lives of every citizen.
The installed plant capacity in the LNG and the petrochemical sectors requires approximately 4.1 billion standard cubic feet (scufs) a day to operate at full capacity. Average daily production was 3.628 billion scufs for 2018 and the projection was to increase average daily production to 3.9 billion scufs ultimately reaching four billion plus scufs in 2020. In other words, whilst production has improved to approximately 89 per cent of capacity, the sectors have not returned to full production. BPTT currently accounts for 50 per cent of the gas produced with 250-300 billion scufs per day going to Train 1.
From this perspective, BPTT is saying that it expects gas output contracted to Train 1 to decline in 2020 affecting up to ten per cent of total gas produced. The decline is significant, so much so that “BP along with Atlantic and its shareholders are working through options for the future of the train.” Train 1 is at the end of its life expectancy and a major overhaul was planned for later this year. If the 2019 development programme does not yield positive results, all options will need to be considered, including closure of Train 1.
This is why many commentators advised the need for a forward-looking approach and urgent restorative action early in the life of this administration. Waiting for an improvement in market prices is a passive strategy that depends on forces entirely outside of the country’s control. It also why caution was advised in looking at a turning point and calling it a turnaround in the haste to score political points prior to the 2020 election.
Indeed, the IMF gave the same advice albeit in more muted, diplomatic language saying that “the outlook is subject to risks tilted to the downside in the near term. Key risks include lower energy prices, delays in delivering energy-related projects on time, and further disruptions to output, pending completion of the oil and gas tax regime reform”.
The announcement by BPTT presents a troubling scenario pointing to a weakened gas performance in the 2020-21 period. What happens in 2022 and beyond? And where are the fiscal changes and regulatory reforms required to move the country forward? What is the benefit if, having achieved some weak growth in 2018, it slips right back into a downturn in 2019? Rather than an improvement in the foreign exchange outlook more businesses are complaining of reduced allocations, for example.
The last five years have not been easy, nor will the next ten. Major strategic changes are required, changes that this administration has not begun to contemplate or to discuss. The net effect of Petrotrin’s closure is negative and will remain that way for some time. Improving what is left is a seven-ten turnaround year exercise if successful. Coming on the heels of the Petrotrin reorganisation, the negative impact of closing Train 1 would be colossal.
T&T cannot borrow or spend its way out of these difficulties as government expenditure does not create sustainable jobs and loans have to be repaid. Indeed, the reverse is true: government revenues and therefore its expenditures depends on the growth and the efficient performance of the economy. Venezuela is a proximate example of failure in this regard. It requires deliberate fiscal measures and an enterprising and industrious population to achieve sustainable growth. All energy sector corporations compete in a global market and allocate and invest resources in jurisdictions which will help them achieve the best returns. Local businesses are no different.
The current business models and the strategic outlook for the sector require immediate adjustment. Signing an agreement with China to deliver gas that NGC does not produce is not “sensible”. Politicians are elected to deal with the substantive matters as success is measured in outcomes, not window dressing. Leadership and management are the successful hallmarks of any administration, the hallmarks by which this administration will be judged.