Trinidad: Former security guard fined for stealing bank money

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A former security guard of the now defunct Sentinel Security Services faced larceny charges, after he allegedly stole over four hundred thousand dollars from Republic Bank Limited over seven years ago.
66-year-old Rawle Dann of Scarborough, Tobago, stood before Magistrate Indrani Cedeno at the Scarborough Magistrate First Court and pleaded guilty to four charges of larceny.
Approximately seven years after the incident occurred, the court heard that Sentinel Security Services was contracted by Republic Bank Limited to convey and replenish monies at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) throughout the island of Tobago.
However, on four separate occasions between the period October 9th and 25th, 2013, whilst the machines were being reconciled, it was discovered that a total of $433,700.00 was missing.
Dann, who was employed by the security company, was trained and authorized to replenish the ATMs. It is alleged that when confronted by officers attached to the Fraud Squad and the Criminal Investigations Department, he confessed to have taken the monies.
After listening to the facts, Magistrate Cedeno fined Rawle Dann the sum of $28,000.00 or two years hard labour. He was given six months in which to pay the fine.
