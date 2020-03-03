Don't Miss
Trinidad: Former security guard fined for stealing bank money

By Trinidad Guardian
March 3, 2020

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A for­mer se­cu­ri­ty guard of the now de­funct Sen­tinel Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices faced lar­ce­ny charges, af­ter he al­leged­ly stole over four hun­dred thou­sand dol­lars from Re­pub­lic Bank Lim­it­ed over sev­en years ago.

66-year-old Rawle Dann of Scar­bor­ough, To­ba­go, stood be­fore Mag­is­trate In­drani Ce­de­no at the Scar­bor­ough Mag­is­trate First Court and plead­ed guilty to four charges of lar­ce­ny.

Ap­prox­i­mate­ly sev­en years af­ter the in­ci­dent oc­curred, the court heard that Sen­tinel Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices was con­tract­ed by Re­pub­lic Bank Lim­it­ed to con­vey and re­plen­ish monies at Au­to­mat­ed Teller Ma­chines (ATMs) through­out the is­land of To­ba­go.

How­ev­er, on four sep­a­rate oc­ca­sions be­tween the pe­ri­od Oc­to­ber 9th and 25th, 2013, whilst the ma­chines were be­ing rec­on­ciled, it was dis­cov­ered that a to­tal of $433,700.00 was miss­ing.

Dann, who was em­ployed by the se­cu­ri­ty com­pa­ny, was trained and au­tho­rized to re­plen­ish the ATMs. It is al­leged that when con­front­ed by of­fi­cers at­tached to the Fraud Squad and the Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment, he con­fessed to have tak­en the monies.

Af­ter lis­ten­ing to the facts, Mag­is­trate Ce­de­no fined Rawle Dann the sum of $28,000.00 or two years hard labour. He was giv­en six months in which to pay the fine.

