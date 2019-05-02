Don't Miss
Trinidad: Former AG Ram­lo­gan, UNC colleague Ramdeen arrested in legal fees kickback probe

By Guardian Media Staff Writers
May 1, 2019

Anand Ramlogan

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — For­mer At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Anand Ram­lo­gan was ar­rest­ed at the Pi­ar­co air­port ear­ly to­day, and Ger­ald Ramdeen, a UNC col­league, was tak­en in cus­tody by an­ti-cor­rup­tion po­lice who are in­ves­ti­gat­ing al­le­ga­tions of kick­backs and mon­ey laun­der­ing linked to high le­gal fees paid dur­ing the at­tor­ney gen­er­al’s tenure.

Ram­lo­gan was de­tained at the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port around 4:15 a.m. short­ly be­fore he was ex­pect­ed to board a flight to the British Vir­gin Is­lands, where he was sched­uled to ap­pear in court.

For­mer UNC sen­a­tor Ger­ald Ramdeen turned him­self in­to of­fi­cers at­tached to the An­ti-Cor­rup­tion In­ves­ti­ga­tion Bu­reau (ACIB) in Port of Spain.

For the last few years, in­ves­ti­ga­tors have been look­ing in­to hefty sums of mon­ey paid out by the AG’s of­fice to a “favoured few,” ac­cord­ing to se­nior gov­ern­ment min­is­ter Stu­art Young. Un­der Ram­lo­gan’s tenure, more than $1 bil­lion was paid to a hand­ful of peo­ple in the le­gal pro­fes­sion. That fig­ure bal­looned from about $40 mil­lion dur­ing the pre­vi­ous ad­min­is­tra­tion.

Both Ram­lo­gan and Ramdeen have pre­vi­ous­ly de­nied any wrong­do­ing.

Ram­lo­gan had sued then Op­po­si­tion Leader Kei­th Row­ley in 2012 af­ter he ques­tioned him about the mas­sive pay­ments by the at­tor­ney gen­er­al’s of­fice. Ram­lo­gan lat­er dropped the law­suit.

The ar­rests of Ram­lo­gan and Ramdeen are the first ac­tion in­to sev­en ac­tive in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­volv­ing le­gal fees ap­proved by Ram­lo­gan. Ramdeen, a for­mer UNC sen­a­tor re­ceived a sub­stan­tial por­tion of those fees.

To­day’s ar­rests were di­rect­ly linked to a state­ment giv­en by a British Queen’s Coun­sel who re­ceived sev­er­al high pro­file cas­es dur­ing Ram­lo­gan’s tenure.

“Shock­waves will be go­ing through the le­gal fra­ter­ni­ty all now,” said a se­nior of­fi­cial close to the in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

Re­act­ing to the ar­rests, the UNC said it was not privy to the de­tails of the al­le­ga­tions.

“We have no doubt that this des­per­ate and fail­ing Row­ley ad­min­is­tra­tion is search­ing for a way to dis­tract the pub­lic’s at­ten­tion away from their record of fail­ure over the last four years,” the UNC said in a state­ment. “The Row­ley ad­min­is­tra­tion is char­ac­terised by in­com­pe­tence, cor­rup­tion, mas­sive un­em­ploy­ment and run­away crime.”

Guardian Me­dia was told that a team of of­fi­cers searched Ram­lo­gan’s home in Palmiste near San Fer­nan­do while he was be­ing de­tained at the air­port.

An air­port in­sid­er told Guardian Me­dia that Ram­lo­gan was ap­proached by one of­fi­cer at­tached to the Traf­fic In­dex, which is the akin to Spe­cial Branch Po­lice, and two of­fi­cers at­tached to the ACIB. Ram­lo­gan com­plied with of­fi­cers and was not hand­cuffed.

At 7 a.m Ramdeen turned him­self in to ACIB and is cur­rent­ly be­ing ques­tioned.

Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith would not say what the men were be­ing ques­tioned about.

“Can­not give fur­ther de­tails at this time but ACIB spear­head­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tion,” Grif­fith said.

Ram­lo­gan was due to trav­el to the British Vir­gin Is­lands (BVI) for a ju­di­cial re­view mat­ter in which he was rep­re­sent­ing the BVI Speak­er of the House of As­sem­bly, Ju­lian Wilcox.

Nei­ther At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi nor Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Stu­art Young re­spond­ed to ques­tions about the mat­ter.

Ram­lo­gan is al­ready be­fore the court charged with mis­be­hav­iour in pub­lic of­fice and per­vert­ing the course of jus­tice in re­la­tion to an al­le­ga­tion that he at­tempt­ed to get David West, the Di­rec­tor of t he Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty to with­draw a state­ment in a defama­tion law­suit filed by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley against the for­mer at­tor­ney gen­er­al.

Back in 2016, Row­ley hint­ed that Ramdeen was un­der crim­i­nal in­ves­ti­ga­tion. Ac­cord­ing to re­ports at that time, At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi said Ramdeen and at­tor­ney Wayne Sturge amassed a bill of State briefs from the AG’s of­fice, amount­ing to more than $26 mil­li­on and $10 mil­li­on, re­spec­tive­ly. Those briefs were grant­ed at the time that Ram­lo­gan sat as At­tor­ney Gen­er­al.

Al-Rawi said then while he could not give a time frame as to when the au­dit would be com­plet­ed he said it pri­mar­i­ly fo­cused on the “val­ue for mon­ey “prin­ci­ple re­gard­ing the hir­ing of State at­tor­neys.

Sturge, ac­cord­ing to re­ports this morn­ing, is rep­re­sent­ing Ramdeen while he is be­ing ques­tioned by ACIB of­fi­cers.

UNC Re­sponds

The fol­low­ing is a state­ment by the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress:

The Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress notes the re­ports that At­tor­neys Anand Ram­lo­gan and Ger­ald Ramdeen have been de­tained by the po­lice.

The UNC is not privy to the de­tails of these re­ports but we wish to re­peat we do not con­done wrong­do­ing of any kind. Un­like the rul­ing PNM Gov­ern­ment, the UNC is fo­cused on work­ing in the best in­ter­est of all the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go.

We have no doubt that this des­per­ate and fail­ing Row­ley ad­min­is­tra­tion is search­ing for a way to dis­tract the pub­lic’s at­ten­tion away from their record of fail­ure over the last four years. The Row­ley ad­min­is­tra­tion is char­ac­terised by in­com­pe­tence, cor­rup­tion, mas­sive un­em­ploy­ment and run­away crime.

The Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress knows what every per­son in Trinidad and To­ba­go knows; that the na­tion is in cri­sis, and that cit­i­zens are fed up, frus­trat­ed and an­gry with the Row­ley gov­ern­ment.

That’s why the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress re­mains res­olute in its plans to fo­cus on peo­ple-cen­tred de­vel­op­ment to move Trinidad and To­ba­go for­ward, de­spite the fail­ure of the Row­ley Gov­ern­ment to de­liv­er for the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go.

