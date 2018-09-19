Trinidad: Fleet of luxury cars stolen as businessman, family attacked

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police are using GPS trackers to locate five vehicles, a Jaguar, three BMW and a KIA Sorento, stolen from the home of a Gasparillo businessman on Wednesday.

The businessman was also robbed of his licenced Glock 19 pistol, cash and jewellery.

The robbery occurred at Hillview Drive, Gasparillo, at around 4.30am.

Police said five men entered the house by smashing a back window.

The businessman, his wife and young children were tied up and locked in a bedroom.

The men then ransacked the house and took the keys to the family’s high-end vehicles.

The family owns a hardware in Gasparillo.

Police said the businessman had reported an attempted break-in weeks ago.

Investigators said one of the vehicles had been traced to Beetham Gardens.

Police said the family was traumatised by the incident.