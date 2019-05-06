Trinidad: Female state witness in murder case shot to death

Share This On:

Pin +1 3 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A 32-year-old woman shot and killed on Sunday night in Barataria.

The deceased has been identified as Veronica Franco.

Police were told that at about 7.30p.m. Franco was standing in her family’s yard at 12th Street, Barataria talking to 31-year-old Kerry Fournillier, when two gunmen came.

Franco and Fournillier attempted to flee.

Franco ran into the house and locked herself inside.

However, the suspects kicked down the door and shot her several times.

Fournillier was also shot.

Residents called police and paramedics.

The victims were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where Franco was pronounced dead.

Fournillier remains warded in a serious condition up to this morning.

Police told the Express that Franco was a State Witness in a recent murder.

It is suspected that she was targeted because of this.

( 0 ) ( 0 )