Trinidad: Female pastor stabbed to death by another pastor who is Guyanese

By Trinidad Guardian
October 14, 2018

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Long­denville pas­tor was al­leged­ly stabbed to death by an­oth­er pas­tor last night.

The blood­shed evoked hor­ror among wor­ship­pers in the com­mu­ni­ty of Gill Trace, La­m­ont Street, Long­denville, where the de­ceased Al­isa Ali lived and wor­shipped.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said Ali, 42, op­er­at­ed a church next to her home. Last night at around 10.30, Ali re­port­ed­ly got in­to an ar­gu­ment with an­oth­er re­li­gious leader who is be­lieved to have stabbed her mul­ti­ple times on her face and up­per body.

Her chil­dren, who heard the com­mo­tion, ran in­to her bed­room and found her bleed­ing from stab wounds.

The sus­pect, who is a Guyanese na­tion­al, ran out of the house and up to­wards Gill Street. He then flagged down a pass­ing car and es­caped, wit­ness­es told po­lice.

Ali’s daugh­ter and son-in-law rushed her to the Ch­agua­nas Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty where she was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival. Of­fi­cers of the Long­denville and Ch­agua­nas Po­lice Sta­tions and Cen­tral Po­lice Di­vi­sion are up to this time search­ing for the sus­pect.

The T&T Guardian will bring you more in­for­ma­tion as this sto­ry un­folds.

