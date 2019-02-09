Trinidad: Female cop in hot water over racist Facebook post

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A social media post deemed racist, which was made by a Tobago-based female police officer, has been referred to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.
In a brief interview yesterday, Griffith confirmed that he called the officer and directed her to meet with him on Monday.
The female officer yesterday posted the comment: “Them people nasty boi wow..the (sic) really say the best Indian is ah dead one yes..gosh boi dey greedy and nasty.”
Her comment was made on a story shared by Tobago reporter Cassandra Thompson-Forbes which detailed the loss of a business place in Tobago.
Although the comment was subsequently deleted by Thompson-Forbes, screenshots of it were sent to the CoP by former United National Congress (UNC) minister and social media activist Devant Maharaj.
“A police officer is a police officer in and out of uniform and I intend to take decisive action against anyone whose actions brings the police service into disrepute,” Griffith said yesterday.
While Griffith refused to divulge any action that can be taken against the officer, Guardian Media was told that the CoP has the authority to immediately discipline any officer through suspension or dismissal.
On the same thread, former Justice Minister Christlyn Moore also questioned the officer’s conduct, asking if the “police service still has a code of conduct? Does bringing the service into disrepute still attract dismissal?”
Just three days ago, High Court Judge Frank Seepersad warned that social media posts can have serious consequences.
In an 18-page ruling on Wednesday, Seepersad warned social media users that they may be forced to pay for the things they say on social media. In his ruling then, Seepersad said that far too often, social media is used as a forum “to engage in this type of irresponsible and cruel discourse.” He said that it should not be allowed to continue and said the court would “mould and apply the common law in a manner which gives some degree of protection to citizens.”