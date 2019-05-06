Trinidad: Female cop critical, set on fire by her Coast Guard boyfriend

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 29-year-old police constable, who was set on fire by her Coast Guard officer boyfriend during an argument yesterday, remained warded in critical condition in hospital, on Sunday.
According to reports, around 4 am, WPC Kelly-Ann Humphrey and her boyfriend, who is a chef in the Coast Guard, were at their apartment at Boundary Road, El Socorro when they got into an argument.
The 33-year-old man reportedly doused Humphrey with a flammable liquid and set her on fire.
Neighbours heard Humphrey’s screams and forced their way into the apartment. They restrained the man as Humphrey, who is assigned to the guard unit at the Police Administration Building in Port-of-Spain, was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope for treatment.
The man remained detained, up to late yesterday.
Photographs of Humphrey and the man, as well as his name and details of the incident, were shared on social media shortly after the incident.
Contacted on Sunday, President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales said that the members of his organisation were praying for Humphrey’s recovery.