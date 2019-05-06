Don't Miss
Trinidad: Female cop critical, set on fire by her Coast Guard boyfriend

By Staff Editor
May 5, 2019

WPC Kelly-Ann Humphrey

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 29-year-old po­lice con­sta­ble, who was set on fire by her Coast Guard of­fi­cer boyfriend dur­ing an ar­gu­ment yes­ter­day, re­mained ward­ed in crit­i­cal con­di­tion in hos­pi­tal, on Sun­day.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, around 4 am, WPC Kel­ly-Ann Humphrey and her boyfriend, who is a chef in the Coast Guard, were at their apart­ment at Bound­ary Road, El So­cor­ro when they got in­to an ar­gu­ment.

The 33-year-old man re­port­ed­ly doused Humphrey with a flam­ma­ble liq­uid and set her on fire.

Neigh­bours heard Humphrey’s screams and forced their way in­to the apart­ment. They re­strained the man as Humphrey, who is as­signed to the guard unit at the Po­lice Ad­min­is­tra­tion Build­ing in Port-of-Spain, was tak­en to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope for treat­ment.

The man re­mained de­tained, up to late yes­ter­day.

Pho­tographs of Humphrey and the man, as well as his name and de­tails of the in­ci­dent, were shared on so­cial me­dia short­ly af­ter the in­ci­dent.

Con­tact­ed on Sun­day, Pres­i­dent of the Po­lice So­cial and Wel­fare As­so­ci­a­tion In­sp Michael Seales said that the mem­bers of his or­gan­i­sa­tion were pray­ing for Humphrey’s re­cov­ery.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

