Trinidad: Female cop and Jamaican man held with drugs at Piarco airport

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer and a Jamaican man remained in police custody last night after they were found with narcotics strapped to their bodies while attempting to board a flight at the Piarco International Airport on Saturday.

The officer, who was last attached to the mounted branch, was stopped and searched by airport security after she was observed acting in a “suspicious manner”, according to police.

Officers said the woman and man were making their way through one of the security checkpoints when they were stopped and questioned. They were about to board a flight to Jamaica. Police said the couple was taken to a room where they were made to remove their clothing.

Police said several packets drugs were found strapped to their bodies.

Officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) were called in, who then took the couple into their custody.

The exact weight or value of the drugs found was uncertain.

They are expected to be charged and taken before an Arima magistrate sometime this week.

