Trinidad: Father turns in son for questioning after murder of 85-year-old man

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A man from Golden Lane is being questioned in connection with the murder of retired police sergeant and businessman, 85- year-old Donald “Sonny” Parks.

Parks was the owner of Endeavour’s Children and Maternity Store in Tobago which has been closed until further notice since the murder.

Police said the man being held and questioned was brought to police by his father on Wednesday.