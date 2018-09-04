Trinidad: Father, son chop one another after birthday bash

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – BIRTHDAY celebrations turned bloody in Rio Claro where a 66 year old man and his 17 year old son allegedly chopped each other with cutlass on Sunday.

The father sustained more serious wounds and is warded at hospital.

The teenager was treated and discharged from hospital, but upon his release he was taken into police custody.

Around 8.30 p.m. the relatives were returning to their home at Lazarri Road, Poole Village, after attending a birthday party.

The relatives began to argue over a sum of money, and the dispute escalated when the elderly man got a cutlass and allegedly dealt the teenager a chop to the side of his head.

The two began to struggle, and the teenager grabbed the cutlass and chopped the relative several times on the back, left arm and hand.

Family members intervened and stopped the attack.

They took the bleeding relatives to the Rio Claro District Hospital.

The elder relative was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

The teenager is being kept at the Rio Claro Police Station.

PC Racha is continuing investigations.

In July, a father and son of Longdenville chopped each other with a hatchet.

Gerald Maxwell, 54, and his son Steven, 30, said the incident occurred after a bout of drinking alcohol.

They forgave each other and no charges were laid against the two men.